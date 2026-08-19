Yo mama Price Today

The live Yo mama (YOMAMA) price today is $ 0, with a 5.62% change over the past 24 hours. The current YOMAMA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per YOMAMA.

Yo mama currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 14,844.54, with a circulating supply of 999.60M YOMAMA. During the last 24 hours, YOMAMA traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00172407, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, YOMAMA moved -0.18% in the last hour and +9.42% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Yo mama (YOMAMA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 14.84K$ 14.84K $ 14.84K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 14.84K$ 14.84K $ 14.84K Circulation Supply 999.60M 999.60M 999.60M Total Supply 999,602,665.235341 999,602,665.235341 999,602,665.235341

The current Market Cap of Yo mama is $ 14.84K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of YOMAMA is 999.60M, with a total supply of 999602665.235341. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 14.84K.