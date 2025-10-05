The live ynUSD Max price today is 1.026 USD. Track real-time YNUSDX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore YNUSDX price trend easily at MEXC now.The live ynUSD Max price today is 1.026 USD. Track real-time YNUSDX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore YNUSDX price trend easily at MEXC now.

ynUSD Max Price (YNUSDX)

1 YNUSDX to USD Live Price:

$1.026
0.00%1D
This token data is sourced from third parties.
ynUSD Max (YNUSDX) Live Price Chart
ynUSD Max (YNUSDX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 1.023
24H Low
$ 1.027
24H High

$ 1.023
$ 1.027
$ 1.027
$ 0.997125
--

-0.00%

+0.51%

+0.51%

ynUSD Max (YNUSDX) real-time price is $1.026. Over the past 24 hours, YNUSDX traded between a low of $ 1.023 and a high of $ 1.027, showing active market volatility. YNUSDX's all-time high price is $ 1.027, while its all-time low price is $ 0.997125.

In terms of short-term performance, YNUSDX has changed by -- over the past hour, -0.00% over 24 hours, and +0.51% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

ynUSD Max (YNUSDX) Market Information

$ 89.65K
--
$ 89.65K
87.42K
87,421.65687268265
The current Market Cap of ynUSD Max is $ 89.65K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of YNUSDX is 87.42K, with a total supply of 87421.65687268265. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 89.65K.

ynUSD Max (YNUSDX) Price History USD

During today, the price change of ynUSD Max to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ynUSD Max to USD was $ +0.0135474066.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ynUSD Max to USD was $ +0.0268707348.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ynUSD Max to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-0.00%
30 Days$ +0.0135474066+1.32%
60 Days$ +0.0268707348+2.62%
90 Days$ 0--

What is ynUSD Max (YNUSDX)

YieldNest is a next-generation liquid restaking protocol that consolidates DeFi and restaking strategies into a single liquid asset. At its core, YieldNest introduces MAX LRTs, designed to optimize risk-adjusted returns by dynamically balancing between DeFi and restaking strategies.

The protocol’s modular architecture, built entirely in-house, ensures seamless integration, robust security, and adaptability as DeFi continues to evolve.

ynUSD Max (YNUSDX) Resource

Official Website

ynUSD Max Price Prediction (USD)

How much will ynUSD Max (YNUSDX) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your ynUSD Max (YNUSDX) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for ynUSD Max.

Check the ynUSD Max price prediction now!

YNUSDX to Local Currencies

ynUSD Max (YNUSDX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of ynUSD Max (YNUSDX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about YNUSDX token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ynUSD Max (YNUSDX)

How much is ynUSD Max (YNUSDX) worth today?
The live YNUSDX price in USD is 1.026 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current YNUSDX to USD price?
The current price of YNUSDX to USD is $ 1.026. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of ynUSD Max?
The market cap for YNUSDX is $ 89.65K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of YNUSDX?
The circulating supply of YNUSDX is 87.42K USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of YNUSDX?
YNUSDX achieved an ATH price of 1.027 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of YNUSDX?
YNUSDX saw an ATL price of 0.997125 USD.
What is the trading volume of YNUSDX?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for YNUSDX is -- USD.
Will YNUSDX go higher this year?
YNUSDX might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out YNUSDX price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
ynUSD Max (YNUSDX) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-04 13:39:16On-chain Data
U.S. Ethereum Spot ETF Records Net Inflow of $233.5 Million Yesterday
10-04 11:26:38Industry Updates
USDC Issuance Exceeds 75 Billion, Market Share Reaches 24.9%
10-03 10:20:00Industry Updates
Total crypto market cap returns above $4.2 trillion, with a 24-hour increase of 2.3%
10-03 05:17:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks the $120,000 mark for the first time since mid-August
10-01 14:11:00Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. Ethereum spot ETFs saw net inflows of $127.5 million, while Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded net inflows of $430 million
09-30 18:14:00Industry Updates
Current mainstream CEX and DEX funding rates indicate the market is neutral with a slight bearish bias

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.