ynUSD Max (YNUSDX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 1.023 24H High $ 1.027 All Time High $ 1.027 Lowest Price $ 0.997125 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) -0.00% Price Change (7D) +0.51%

ynUSD Max (YNUSDX) real-time price is $1.026. Over the past 24 hours, YNUSDX traded between a low of $ 1.023 and a high of $ 1.027, showing active market volatility. YNUSDX's all-time high price is $ 1.027, while its all-time low price is $ 0.997125.

In terms of short-term performance, YNUSDX has changed by -- over the past hour, -0.00% over 24 hours, and +0.51% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

ynUSD Max (YNUSDX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 89.65K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 89.65K Circulation Supply 87.42K Total Supply 87,421.65687268265

The current Market Cap of ynUSD Max is $ 89.65K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of YNUSDX is 87.42K, with a total supply of 87421.65687268265. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 89.65K.