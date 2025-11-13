YLDS is a new USD-pegged stablecoin launched by Figure Markets Holdings, Inc. through its subsidiary Figure Certificate Corp (“FCC”). YLDS originated from the need Figure Markets saw in the financial services space for a USD pegged digital asset that inherently accrues interest, is fully transferrable, and has the regulatory clarity of a registered security. Each YLDS is a transferable digital certificate backed by investments similar to those of a prime money market fund.