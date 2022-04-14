YLD (YLD) Tokenomics Discover key insights into YLD (YLD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

YLD (YLD) Information yld.fun is a permissionless platform that pairs idle capital with on‑chain strategies, without giving up custody. Non‑custodial smart vaults: Deposits sit in Program‑Derived accounts owned by the depositor’s wallet. Strategy vaults from Quants: A Quant publishes the logic (lending, LP, hedging) plus a success‑fee, turning their know‑how into a product Believers can fund. Execution Agents: Autonomous bots run each strategy around the clock, moving funds to the highest‑yield venues and auto‑compounding rewards. Official Website: https://yld.fun/ Buy YLD Now!

YLD (YLD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for YLD (YLD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 48.49K $ 48.49K $ 48.49K Total Supply: $ 999.98M $ 999.98M $ 999.98M Circulating Supply: $ 999.98M $ 999.98M $ 999.98M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 48.49K $ 48.49K $ 48.49K All-Time High: $ 0.00306976 $ 0.00306976 $ 0.00306976 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about YLD (YLD) price

YLD (YLD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of YLD (YLD) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of YLD tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many YLD tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand YLD's tokenomics, explore YLD token's live price!

YLD Price Prediction Want to know where YLD might be heading? Our YLD price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See YLD token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!