YieldNest RWA MAX Price Today

The live YieldNest RWA MAX (YNRWAX) price today is $ 0.959328, with a 0.07% change over the past 24 hours. The current YNRWAX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.959328 per YNRWAX.

YieldNest RWA MAX currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 8,140,687, with a circulating supply of 8.49M YNRWAX. During the last 24 hours, YNRWAX traded between $ 0.954686 (low) and $ 0.960917 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.074, while the all-time low was $ 0.233792.

In short-term performance, YNRWAX moved -0.00% in the last hour and -3.66% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.50.

YieldNest RWA MAX (YNRWAX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 8.14M$ 8.14M $ 8.14M Volume (24H) $ 1.50$ 1.50 $ 1.50 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 8.14M$ 8.14M $ 8.14M Circulation Supply 8.49M 8.49M 8.49M Total Supply 8,485,881.706555815 8,485,881.706555815 8,485,881.706555815

The current Market Cap of YieldNest RWA MAX is $ 8.14M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.50. The circulating supply of YNRWAX is 8.49M, with a total supply of 8485881.706555815. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 8.14M.