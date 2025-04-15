YieldNest Restaked BNB Price (YNBNB)
The live price of YieldNest Restaked BNB (YNBNB) today is 586.9 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 29.15K USD. YNBNB to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key YieldNest Restaked BNB Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- YieldNest Restaked BNB price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 49.67 USD
Get real-time price updates of the YNBNB to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
During today, the price change of YieldNest Restaked BNB to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of YieldNest Restaked BNB to USD was $ -30.8174734100.
In the past 60 days, the price change of YieldNest Restaked BNB to USD was $ -68.9376848300.
In the past 90 days, the price change of YieldNest Restaked BNB to USD was $ -105.8184328756794.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -30.8174734100
|-5.25%
|60 Days
|$ -68.9376848300
|-11.74%
|90 Days
|$ -105.8184328756794
|-15.27%
Discover the latest price analysis of YieldNest Restaked BNB: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-0.76%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
ynBNB is a Liquid Restaking Token (LRT) developed to optimize yield from Liquid Staking Tokens (LSTs) by restaking. With ynBNB, users can maximize their returns by restaking staked BNB tokens, such as slisBNB, across leading restaking protocols like Kernel, Karak, and Binomial. ynBNB, built on vaults, will eventually rebalance to the highest-yielding restaking opportunities, keeping security and flexibility in mind.
