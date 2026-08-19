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The live YieldFi yPRISM price today is 1.005 USD.YPRISM market cap is 14,734.33 USD. Track real-time YPRISM to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live YieldFi yPRISM price today is 1.005 USD.YPRISM market cap is 14,734.33 USD. Track real-time YPRISM to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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YieldFi yPRISM Logo

YieldFi yPRISM Price (YPRISM)

Unlisted

1 YPRISM to USD Live Price:

$1.005
$1.005$1.005
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
YieldFi yPRISM (YPRISM) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 09:29:14 (UTC+8)

YieldFi yPRISM Price Today

The live YieldFi yPRISM (YPRISM) price today is $ 1.005, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current YPRISM to USD conversion rate is $ 1.005 per YPRISM.

YieldFi yPRISM currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 14,734.33, with a circulating supply of 14.66K YPRISM. During the last 24 hours, YPRISM traded between $ 1.005 (low) and $ 1.005 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.005, while the all-time low was $ 1.001.

In short-term performance, YPRISM moved 0.00% in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 0.00.

YieldFi yPRISM (YPRISM) Market Information

$ 14.73K
$ 14.73K$ 14.73K

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 14.73K
$ 14.73K$ 14.73K

14.66K
14.66K 14.66K

14,664.71325394076
14,664.71325394076 14,664.71325394076

The current Market Cap of YieldFi yPRISM is $ 14.73K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 0.00. The circulating supply of YPRISM is 14.66K, with a total supply of 14664.71325394076. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 14.73K.

YieldFi yPRISM Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 1.005
$ 1.005$ 1.005
24H Low
$ 1.005
$ 1.005$ 1.005
24H High

$ 1.005
$ 1.005$ 1.005

$ 1.005
$ 1.005$ 1.005

$ 1.005
$ 1.005$ 1.005

$ 1.001
$ 1.001$ 1.001

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

YieldFi yPRISM (YPRISM) Price History USD

During today, the price change of YieldFi yPRISM to USD was $ 0.0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of YieldFi yPRISM to USD was $ 0.0000000000.
In the past 60 days, the price change of YieldFi yPRISM to USD was $ 0.0000000000.
In the past 90 days, the price change of YieldFi yPRISM to USD was $ +0.000253.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0.00.00%
30 Days$ 0.00000000000.00%
60 Days$ 0.00000000000.00%
90 Days$ +0.000253+0.00%

Price Prediction for YieldFi yPRISM

YieldFi yPRISM (YPRISM) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of YPRISM in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
YieldFi yPRISM (YPRISM) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of YieldFi yPRISM could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price YieldFi yPRISM will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for YPRISM price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking YieldFi yPRISM Price Prediction.

What is YieldFi yPRISM (YPRISM)

YieldFi yPRISM is a tokenized yield vault that provides on-chain access to PRISM, a multi-strategy yield portfolio managed by FalconX’s quantitative asset management arm, Monarq, and tokenized by OpenEden. yPRISM represents a user’s proportional share of assets deposited into the PRISM pre-deposit vault on YieldFi. During the pre-deposit phase, assets are held in yield-bearing stablecoin instruments and later allocated into PRISM once the main strategy is activated. The vault enables users to participate in structured yield products using blockchain-based infrastructure while maintaining transparent accounting, on-chain settlement, and standardized tokenized ownership.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About YieldFi yPRISM

What is the current price of YieldFi yPRISM?

YieldFi yPRISM is trading at £0.74076502724550000, representing a price movement of 0.0% over the last 24 hours. This live figure reflects real-time market trading data aggregated across global exchanges.

How does YPRISM compare to the global crypto market?

Its daily change of 0.0% can be contrasted with broader market averages. If YPRISM is outperforming the market, it suggests strong buying interest or positive developments specific to its ecosystem.

How is YieldFi yPRISM performing compared to Decentralized Finance (DeFi),BNB Chain Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Yield-Bearing Tokens tokens?

Within the Decentralized Finance (DeFi),BNB Chain Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Yield-Bearing Tokens segment, YPRISM demonstrates competitiveness driven by trading volume, market cap, and ongoing activity on the -- network.

What is YieldFi yPRISM's market capitalization today?

The market cap of £10860.3744914370030000 positions YPRISM at rank #--, indicating its relative maturity and investor confidence compared to other tokens.

What are the 24h price range levels?

Prices today have ranged from £0.74076502724550000 to £0.74076502724550000, offering context for traders tracking volatility and market structure.

How actively is YPRISM trading?

YieldFi yPRISM has generated £-- in 24-hour trading volume. High volume often correlates with stronger price trends and improved market liquidity.

How does supply impact YPRISM's valuation?

With 14664.71325394076 tokens in circulation, supply levels help define scarcity and long-term valuation, especially when compared to other tokens with inflationary or deflationary models.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About YieldFi yPRISM

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 09:29:14 (UTC+8)

YieldFi yPRISM (YPRISM) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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