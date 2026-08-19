YieldFi vyUSD Price Today

The live YieldFi vyUSD (VYUSD) price today is $ 0.923628, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current VYUSD to USD conversion rate is $ 0.923628 per VYUSD.

YieldFi vyUSD currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 3,073,278, with a circulating supply of 3.33M VYUSD. During the last 24 hours, VYUSD traded between $ 0.923628 (low) and $ 0.923628 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.923628, while the all-time low was $ 0.168327.

In short-term performance, VYUSD moved 0.00% in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 0.00.

YieldFi vyUSD (VYUSD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 3.07M$ 3.07M $ 3.07M Volume (24H) $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3.07M$ 3.07M $ 3.07M Circulation Supply 3.33M 3.33M 3.33M Total Supply 3,327,397.66 3,327,397.66 3,327,397.66

The current Market Cap of YieldFi vyUSD is $ 3.07M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 0.00. The circulating supply of VYUSD is 3.33M, with a total supply of 3327397.66. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.07M.