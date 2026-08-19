What is the current trading price of Yield Optimizer USD Edge?

Yield Optimizer USD Edge (YOUSDEDGE) is currently priced at £0.74518750502010000 GBP, reflecting a price movement of 0.01% over the last 24 hours. This price represents the latest aggregated market rate across major exchanges and updates continuously based on live market activity.

What factors are influencing Yield Optimizer USD Edge's price movement today?

The recent price movement over the last 24 hours is shaped by a combination of market sentiment, liquidity fluctuations, and category-wide performance within the Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Ethereum Ecosystem sector. Broader economic trends and on-chain activity on -- may also contribute to short-term volatility.

How strong is the trading interest in YOUSDEDGE?

Investors have generated £-- in 24-hour trading volume, signaling active participation. Higher volume typically indicates increased confidence and better price discovery.

What is Yield Optimizer USD Edge's position in the global crypto market?

It currently holds market rank #5399 with a market capitalization of £48168.89084131410000, placing it among the more established assets within its sector.

What does the circulating supply tell us about YOUSDEDGE?

With 64630.169568 tokens in circulation, the supply level plays a major role in determining scarcity, long-term inflation, and market valuation.

How does today's price compare to Yield Optimizer USD Edge's recent performance?

The price range between £0.74518750502010000 and £0.74518750502010000 over the last 24 hours highlights its intraday volatility and helps traders evaluate short-term price opportunities.

How does Yield Optimizer USD Edge stack up against similar assets?

Against other Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Ethereum Ecosystem tokens, YOUSDEDGE continues to show competitive performance, supported by steady volume and consistent interest from both retail and institutional participants.