Yield GATA (YGATA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Yield GATA (YGATA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Yield GATA (YGATA) Information GATA Yield DAO is a decentralized, community-governed organization focused on sustainable yield generation and resource allocation. Governed by yGATA stakers, GATA Yield DAO is committed to long-term value growth and to support aligned projects in Cosmos/IBC, with decisions made through open and verifiable governance. Designed for equitable participation, GATA Yield DAO prioritizes community benefits and financial sustainability. Official Website: https://gatahub.zone/ Buy YGATA Now!

Yield GATA (YGATA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Yield GATA (YGATA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 104.23K $ 104.23K $ 104.23K Total Supply: $ 21.00M $ 21.00M $ 21.00M Circulating Supply: $ 14.47M $ 14.47M $ 14.47M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 151.24K $ 151.24K $ 151.24K All-Time High: $ 0.01993036 $ 0.01993036 $ 0.01993036 All-Time Low: $ 0.00678574 $ 0.00678574 $ 0.00678574 Current Price: $ 0.00720185 $ 0.00720185 $ 0.00720185 Learn more about Yield GATA (YGATA) price

Yield GATA (YGATA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Yield GATA (YGATA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of YGATA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many YGATA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand YGATA's tokenomics, explore YGATA token's live price!

YGATA Price Prediction Want to know where YGATA might be heading? Our YGATA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See YGATA token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!