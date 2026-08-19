YFSX Price Today

The live YFSX (YFSX) price today is $ 1,119.87, with a 0.56% change over the past 24 hours. The current YFSX to USD conversion rate is $ 1,119.87 per YFSX.

YFSX currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 22,396,354, with a circulating supply of 20.00K YFSX. During the last 24 hours, YFSX traded between $ 1,109.37 (low) and $ 1,123.32 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2,087.72, while the all-time low was $ 527.02.

In short-term performance, YFSX moved -0.10% in the last hour and -15.87% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 8.91K.

YFSX (YFSX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 22.40M$ 22.40M $ 22.40M Volume (24H) $ 8.91K$ 8.91K $ 8.91K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 22.40M$ 22.40M $ 22.40M Circulation Supply 20.00K 20.00K 20.00K Total Supply 19,999.0 19,999.0 19,999.0

The current Market Cap of YFSX is $ 22.40M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 8.91K. The circulating supply of YFSX is 20.00K, with a total supply of 19999.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 22.40M.