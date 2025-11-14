YellowFangUSD (YFUSD) is a zero-tax BEP-20 token on Binance Smart Chain designed as a BUSD-native ecosystem hub. The project operates with 0% buy and sell taxes, 100% community ownership, and permanently locked liquidity. YellowFangUSD powers a comprehensive DeFi ecosystem including staking protocols, trading tools, payment gateways, and blockchain analytics. The token serves as the utility currency across multiple interconnected applications such as FangStake for yield farming, FangSignal for AI-powered market analysis, and FangPay for merchant payments. The ecosystem maintains BUSD liquidity pairs across all projects to provide stability and seamless value preservation. Smart contracts are built using OpenZeppelin standards with security features including reentrancy protection and emergency controls.