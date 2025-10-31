YellowFangUSD1 (YFUSD1) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00000539 $ 0.00000539 $ 0.00000539 24H Low $ 0.0000057 $ 0.0000057 $ 0.0000057 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00000539$ 0.00000539 $ 0.00000539 24H High $ 0.0000057$ 0.0000057 $ 0.0000057 All Time High $ 0.0001912$ 0.0001912 $ 0.0001912 Lowest Price $ 0.00000534$ 0.00000534 $ 0.00000534 Price Change (1H) -0.01% Price Change (1D) +5.27% Price Change (7D) -57.02% Price Change (7D) -57.02%

YellowFangUSD1 (YFUSD1) real-time price is $0.00000567. Over the past 24 hours, YFUSD1 traded between a low of $ 0.00000539 and a high of $ 0.0000057, showing active market volatility. YFUSD1's all-time high price is $ 0.0001912, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00000534.

In terms of short-term performance, YFUSD1 has changed by -0.01% over the past hour, +5.27% over 24 hours, and -57.02% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

YellowFangUSD1 (YFUSD1) Market Information

Market Cap $ 5.67K$ 5.67K $ 5.67K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 5.67K$ 5.67K $ 5.67K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of YellowFangUSD1 is $ 5.67K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of YFUSD1 is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.67K.