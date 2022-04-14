Yellow Pepe (YELPE) Tokenomics
Yellow Pepe (YELPE) Information
$YELPE, Yellow Pepe is a vibrant, cheerful variant of the beloved Pepe the Frog character, embodying positivity and good vibes. Yellow Pepe symbolizes optimism and fun with its bright yellow hue and playful expression, making it a perfect mascot for a meme coin.
Yellow Pepe combines humor, community spirit, and unique branding to create a meme coin that not only entertains but also fosters connections within the crypto space. With its sunny disposition, Yellow Pepe aims to become a symbol of positivity in the often tumultuous world of cryptocurrency.
Inspired by king of memes this cycle, Pepe.
Understanding the tokenomics of Yellow Pepe (YELPE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of YELPE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many YELPE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
