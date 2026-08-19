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The live Yellow price today is 0.04046512 USD.YELLOW market cap is 7,843,704 USD. Track real-time YELLOW to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Yellow price today is 0.04046512 USD.YELLOW market cap is 7,843,704 USD. Track real-time YELLOW to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Yellow Price (YELLOW)

Unlisted

1 YELLOW to USD Live Price:

$0.0404662
$0.0404662$0.0404662
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Yellow (YELLOW) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 09:27:17 (UTC+8)

Yellow Price Today

The live Yellow (YELLOW) price today is $ 0.04046512, with a 1.70% change over the past 24 hours. The current YELLOW to USD conversion rate is $ 0.04046512 per YELLOW.

Yellow currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 7,843,704, with a circulating supply of 193.94M YELLOW. During the last 24 hours, YELLOW traded between $ 0.03838154 (low) and $ 0.04047774 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.065755, while the all-time low was $ 0.01699129.

In short-term performance, YELLOW moved +5.30% in the last hour and +13.12% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 446.93K.

Yellow (YELLOW) Market Information

$ 7.84M
$ 7.84M$ 7.84M

$ 446.93K
$ 446.93K$ 446.93K

$ 404.45M
$ 404.45M$ 404.45M

193.94M
193.94M 193.94M

10,000,000,000.0
10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Yellow is $ 7.84M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 446.93K. The circulating supply of YELLOW is 193.94M, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 404.45M.

Yellow Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.03838154
$ 0.03838154$ 0.03838154
24H Low
$ 0.04047774
$ 0.04047774$ 0.04047774
24H High

$ 0.03838154
$ 0.03838154$ 0.03838154

$ 0.04047774
$ 0.04047774$ 0.04047774

$ 0.065755
$ 0.065755$ 0.065755

$ 0.01699129
$ 0.01699129$ 0.01699129

+5.30%

+1.70%

+13.12%

+13.12%

Yellow (YELLOW) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Yellow to USD was $ +0.00067557.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Yellow to USD was $ -0.0056037514.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Yellow to USD was $ -0.0130143190.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Yellow to USD was $ +0.00204834021591499.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00067557+1.70%
30 Days$ -0.0056037514-13.84%
60 Days$ -0.0130143190-32.16%
90 Days$ +0.00204834021591499+0.05%

Price Prediction for Yellow

Yellow (YELLOW) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of YELLOW in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Yellow (YELLOW) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Yellow could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Yellow will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for YELLOW price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Yellow Price Prediction.

What is Yellow (YELLOW)

Yellow is a Web3 infrastructure ecosystem designed to enable decentralized clearing, settlement, and cross-chain financial coordination. It is built around a Layer-3 architecture that combines Ethereum-based settlement with off-chain state-channel execution to support real-time, non-custodial transaction processing.

YELLOW operates as an ERC-20 token on Ethereum. On top of this base layer, Yellow deploys the Nitrolite protocol, a state-channel framework that allows participants to transact off-chain while preserving the ability to enforce final settlement on-chain. Off-chain transactions are cryptographically co-signed by participants, and disputes can be resolved through on-chain smart contracts.

The Yellow Network connects brokers, decentralized applications, liquidity providers, and node operators through a unified clearing framework. Within each state channel, at least one participant operates as a clearnode, providing liquidity routing and blockchain abstraction across supported networks. The ecosystem also includes the Yellow SDK, which allows developers to integrate applications without directly managing state-channel infrastructure.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Yellow

What is the live value of Yellow today?

Today, Yellow trades at £0.0298260156410869920000, experiencing a price movement of 1.69% over the last 24 hours. This price shifts constantly, reflecting real-time market sentiment.

How volatile is YELLOW right now?

The 24-hour volatility rate is --%, providing insight into how rapidly the token's price is moving. Higher volatility can create both trading opportunities and risk depending on market conditions.

What liquidity conditions does Yellow have today?

Yellow holds a liquidity score of --/100, which evaluates market depth across exchanges. Higher liquidity typically leads to tighter spreads and better execution for market orders.

What price levels has YELLOW traded within today?

Over the past 24 hours, it has traded between £0.0282902512674868140000 and £0.0298353175860062340000. This range helps traders gauge support and resistance zones for short-term strategies.

What is today's trading volume for YELLOW?

A total of £-- has been traded in the last day. Volume spikes often precede major price moves or shifts in market sentiment.

How should investors interpret Yellow's risk level?

Risk is determined by volatility, liquidity depth, market rank, and supply distribution. As a Infrastructure,Smart Contract Platform,Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Ethereum Ecosystem,Layer 3 (L3) asset built on --, YELLOW's risk profile can fluctuate based on ecosystem updates or industry-wide trends.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Yellow

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 09:27:17 (UTC+8)

Yellow (YELLOW) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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