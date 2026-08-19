Yellow Price Today

The live Yellow (YELLOW) price today is $ 0.04046512, with a 1.70% change over the past 24 hours. The current YELLOW to USD conversion rate is $ 0.04046512 per YELLOW.

Yellow currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 7,843,704, with a circulating supply of 193.94M YELLOW. During the last 24 hours, YELLOW traded between $ 0.03838154 (low) and $ 0.04047774 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.065755, while the all-time low was $ 0.01699129.

In short-term performance, YELLOW moved +5.30% in the last hour and +13.12% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 446.93K.

Yellow (YELLOW) Market Information

Market Cap $ 7.84M$ 7.84M $ 7.84M Volume (24H) $ 446.93K$ 446.93K $ 446.93K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 404.45M$ 404.45M $ 404.45M Circulation Supply 193.94M 193.94M 193.94M Total Supply 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Yellow is $ 7.84M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 446.93K. The circulating supply of YELLOW is 193.94M, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 404.45M.