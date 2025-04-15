YAWN Price (YAWN)
The live price of YAWN (YAWN) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 80.32K USD. YAWN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key YAWN Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- YAWN price change within the day is +14.04%
- It has a circulating supply of 8.00B USD
During today, the price change of YAWN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of YAWN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of YAWN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of YAWN to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+14.04%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-6.15%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-41.10%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of YAWN: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.24%
+14.04%
+16.79%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Welcome to Yawn’s World! Meet Yawn, the sleepiest member of the group. He was so deep in slumber that he missed the invitation to join the Boys' Club, a regret he's carried ever since. Determined to rise above, Yawn is now launching his own venture with $YAWN, the world's first meme token that enables holders to earn profits from businesses and services developed under the Yawn brand. Our mission is to make Yawn a household name, fostering a community that amplifies our brand's influence. It's Yawn's world; you're just living in it.
