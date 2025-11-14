Yape Club is an AI-powered co-yapping platform that connects Web3 projects with creators through a system of content quests. At the heart of the product is the Yape AI Agent, a co-author that helps creators produce fast, high-quality, and brand-aligned niche content on Crypto Twitter.

The Yape team bridges the gap between projects that need meaningful attention and creators looking to monetize their skills, offering a fairer, AI-augmented ecosystem where both sides benefit.