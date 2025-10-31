YAPE (YAPE) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00721891 24H High $ 0.00770981 All Time High $ 0.087726 Lowest Price $ 0.00721891 Price Change (1H) -0.18% Price Change (1D) -4.40% Price Change (7D) -24.94%

YAPE (YAPE) real-time price is $0.00724457. Over the past 24 hours, YAPE traded between a low of $ 0.00721891 and a high of $ 0.00770981, showing active market volatility. YAPE's all-time high price is $ 0.087726, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00721891.

In terms of short-term performance, YAPE has changed by -0.18% over the past hour, -4.40% over 24 hours, and -24.94% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

YAPE (YAPE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 136.42K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 136.42K Circulation Supply 18.85M Total Supply 18,845,271.61203556

The current Market Cap of YAPE is $ 136.42K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of YAPE is 18.85M, with a total supply of 18845271.61203556. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 136.42K.