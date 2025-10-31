Yala Stablecoin (YU) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.998921 $ 0.998921 $ 0.998921 24H Low $ 1.0 $ 1.0 $ 1.0 24H High 24H Low $ 0.998921$ 0.998921 $ 0.998921 24H High $ 1.0$ 1.0 $ 1.0 All Time High $ 1.008$ 1.008 $ 1.008 Lowest Price $ 0.109976$ 0.109976 $ 0.109976 Price Change (1H) -0.01% Price Change (1D) +0.02% Price Change (7D) -0.00% Price Change (7D) -0.00%

Yala Stablecoin (YU) real-time price is $0.999568. Over the past 24 hours, YU traded between a low of $ 0.998921 and a high of $ 1.0, showing active market volatility. YU's all-time high price is $ 1.008, while its all-time low price is $ 0.109976.

In terms of short-term performance, YU has changed by -0.01% over the past hour, +0.02% over 24 hours, and -0.00% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Yala Stablecoin (YU) Market Information

Market Cap $ 125.78M$ 125.78M $ 125.78M Volume (24H) $ 159.85K$ 159.85K $ 159.85K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 125.78M$ 125.78M $ 125.78M Circulation Supply 125.88M 125.88M 125.88M Total Supply 125,875,168.0431941 125,875,168.0431941 125,875,168.0431941

The current Market Cap of Yala Stablecoin is $ 125.78M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 159.85K. The circulating supply of YU is 125.88M, with a total supply of 125875168.0431941. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 125.78M.