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The live YAKA price today is 0 USD.YAKA market cap is 10,902.65 USD. Track real-time YAKA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live YAKA price today is 0 USD.YAKA market cap is 10,902.65 USD. Track real-time YAKA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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YAKA Price Info

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YAKA Price (YAKA)

Unlisted

1 YAKA to USD Live Price:

$0.00004788
$0.00004788$0.00004788
-14.70%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
YAKA (YAKA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 09:26:38 (UTC+8)

YAKA Price Today

The live YAKA (YAKA) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current YAKA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per YAKA.

YAKA currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 10,902.65, with a circulating supply of 227.72M YAKA. During the last 24 hours, YAKA traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01569044, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, YAKA moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

YAKA (YAKA) Market Information

$ 10.90K
$ 10.90K$ 10.90K

--
----

$ 38.08K
$ 38.08K$ 38.08K

227.72M
227.72M 227.72M

801,597,199.6421947
801,597,199.6421947 801,597,199.6421947

The current Market Cap of YAKA is $ 10.90K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of YAKA is 227.72M, with a total supply of 801597199.6421947. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 38.08K.

YAKA Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H Low
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H High

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.01569044
$ 0.01569044$ 0.01569044

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

--

0.00%

0.00%

YAKA (YAKA) Price History USD

During today, the price change of YAKA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of YAKA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of YAKA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of YAKA to USD was --.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0--
30 Days$ 00.00%
60 Days$ 00.00%
90 Days----

Price Prediction for YAKA

YAKA (YAKA) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of YAKA in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
YAKA (YAKA) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of YAKA could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price YAKA will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for YAKA price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking YAKA Price Prediction.

What is YAKA (YAKA)

"Yaka Finance is Sei’s native liquidity engine. It is a ve(3,3)-styled DEX and launchpad.

Unlocking Sei's DeFi Potential In the dynamic world of DeFi, the Sei ecosystem thrives, yet a remarkable opportunity remains untapped—Sei's innate potential for DeFi innovation. Recognizing this unique advantage, Yaka Finance emerged as the catalyst to unlock Sei's full potential.

Sei has been known for its twin-turbo consensus which allows lightning-fast transaction speed. With a deep understanding of the DeFi landscape, the Yaka team saw the incredible opportunities offered by Sei's blockchain infrastructure. Team aimed to harness Sei's distinct strengths, believing that Yaka Finance could effectively enhance Sei's prominence.

Empowering DeFi on Sei: Yaka Finance's Vision Inspired by this vision, the Yaka team embarked on a mission to create an innovative DeFi product, focusing on a Launchpad and a versatile DEX. The goal of Yaka Finance is to develop a solution that seamlessly complements Sei's capabilities, thus amplifying its impact on the DeFi landscape.

Yaka Finance's strategic collaboration with the Sei Foundation aimed to leverage Sei's liquidity grants and combine them with Yaka's innovative mechanisms. Together, they aim to redefine the possibilities of DeFi on Sei, moving beyond traditional DEX models to drive robust ecosystem growth.

Becoming Sei's DeFi Hub Yaka Finance aspires to position itself as the central hub for DeFi liquidity within the Sei Network. Team achieve this distinction by prioritizing real-world assets in their strategy, aligning with Sei's strengths. Their mission is crystal clear: to provide a comprehensive liquidity solution that met Sei's immediate liquidity needs and support its long-term ambitions.

YAKA Finance and Sei: A Collaborative Synergy The strong partnership between YAKA Finance and the Sei ecosystem highlighted the synergy between their missions. YAKA Finance didn't just enhance Sei's DeFi landscape; it magnified Sei's inherent strengths, redefining its role in the broader DeFi domain."

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About YAKA

What is the live price of YAKA?

YAKA is trading at £, showing a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This real-time figure reflects combined input from multiple spot markets.

How volatile is YAKA today?

The price volatility of YAKA within the past 24 hours is --%. Higher volatility suggests rapid price changes, while lower volatility indicates stability.

What is the 24-hour trading range for YAKA?

The token fluctuated between £0E-15 (low) and £0E-15 (high). Traders often use this to evaluate daily momentum and market strength.

How much trading volume has YAKA generated?

In the last 24 hours, YAKA accumulated £-- in trading activity, showing how actively the market is engaging with this asset.

How does the current price compare to its ATH and ATL?

The all-time high is £0.0115651036956158040000, and the all-time low is £. Comparing current price to these levels helps traders understand long-term cycles.

How strong is market liquidity for YAKA?

Liquidity strength is rated at --/100, indicating order book depth and ease of execution during active trading sessions.

How does YAKA compare to other Decentralized Exchange (DEX),Exchange-based Tokens,Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Yield Farming,NFT,Launchpad,Sei Network Ecosystem tokens?

Within the Decentralized Exchange (DEX),Exchange-based Tokens,Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Yield Farming,NFT,Launchpad,Sei Network Ecosystem category, YAKA shows competitive performance, supported by £-- in liquidity and ongoing interest from traders.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About YAKA

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 09:26:38 (UTC+8)

YAKA (YAKA) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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