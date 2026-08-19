YAKA Price Today

The live YAKA (YAKA) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current YAKA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per YAKA.

YAKA currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 10,902.65, with a circulating supply of 227.72M YAKA. During the last 24 hours, YAKA traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01569044, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, YAKA moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

YAKA (YAKA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 10.90K$ 10.90K $ 10.90K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 38.08K$ 38.08K $ 38.08K Circulation Supply 227.72M 227.72M 227.72M Total Supply 801,597,199.6421947 801,597,199.6421947 801,597,199.6421947

The current Market Cap of YAKA is $ 10.90K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of YAKA is 227.72M, with a total supply of 801597199.6421947. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 38.08K.