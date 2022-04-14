Yait Siu (YAIT) Tokenomics
Yait Siu is a next-generation AI agent that is multi-modal, multi-platform, and multi-skilled, designed to seamlessly integrate across various environments. Built with a focus on innovation, experimentation, and transparency, Yait Siu represents a groundbreaking step in AI development. By utilizing a universe of modular components, it enables the design and creation of frameworks that allow models to interact independently with the wider world. This approach fosters dynamic and flexible collaboration between AI systems and real-world applications, empowering developers to create solutions that are intelligent, scalable, and adaptive. As a project that builds and experiments in public, Yait Siu is redefining how AI systems are developed, deployed, and integrated across multiple domains, pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the AI landscape.
Understanding the tokenomics of Yait Siu (YAIT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of YAIT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many YAIT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.