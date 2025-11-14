It happened during a late-night degen scroll—charts glitching, Discord echoing nonsense— when the candles started blinking in Morse code. Thatʼs when Yagi saw it. The market wasnʼt real. It was a loop. A simulation of hype, hopium, and herdthink. He didnʼt panic. He unplugged—unbothered and wide awake.—Yagi is more than a meme. Cast out for thinking differently and freely, he left the herd behind—alone, but finally awake. Now, Yagi leads a new movement: a chill, chaos-proof collective of thinkers, builders, and memers unbothered by noise and fueled by purpose. On Solana, we graze freely, live on our own terms, and shape a culture where the next generation of YAGIs rise. Not just to follow—but to become your own YAGI