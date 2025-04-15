YadaCoin Price (YDA)
The live price of YadaCoin (YDA) today is 0.01117585 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 192.48K USD. YDA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key YadaCoin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- YadaCoin price change within the day is -1.23%
- It has a circulating supply of 17.23M USD
Get real-time price updates of the YDA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate YDA price information.
During today, the price change of YadaCoin to USD was $ -0.00014002950354715.
In the past 30 days, the price change of YadaCoin to USD was $ -0.0022371123.
In the past 60 days, the price change of YadaCoin to USD was $ -0.0055589784.
In the past 90 days, the price change of YadaCoin to USD was $ -0.005464561935428503.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00014002950354715
|-1.23%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0022371123
|-20.01%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0055589784
|-49.74%
|90 Days
|$ -0.005464561935428503
|-32.83%
Discover the latest price analysis of YadaCoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.95%
-1.23%
-5.25%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
YadaCoin is an open source currency, payment network, and blockchain enabling access to your identity and relationships across devices and platforms.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 YDA to VND
₫286.55996985
|1 YDA to AUD
A$0.017434326
|1 YDA to GBP
￡0.0083818875
|1 YDA to EUR
€0.009834748
|1 YDA to USD
$0.01117585
|1 YDA to MYR
RM0.0492854985
|1 YDA to TRY
₺0.425129334
|1 YDA to JPY
¥1.598593584
|1 YDA to RUB
₽0.919101904
|1 YDA to INR
₹0.957546828
|1 YDA to IDR
Rp186.264092161
|1 YDA to KRW
₩15.8747361325
|1 YDA to PHP
₱0.635458831
|1 YDA to EGP
￡E.0.5698565915
|1 YDA to BRL
R$0.0653787225
|1 YDA to CAD
C$0.015422673
|1 YDA to BDT
৳1.3577540165
|1 YDA to NGN
₦17.9386921105
|1 YDA to UAH
₴0.461339088
|1 YDA to VES
Bs0.79348535
|1 YDA to PKR
Rs3.134825925
|1 YDA to KZT
₸5.787525681
|1 YDA to THB
฿0.3742792165
|1 YDA to TWD
NT$0.362321057
|1 YDA to AED
د.إ0.0410153695
|1 YDA to CHF
Fr0.0090524385
|1 YDA to HKD
HK$0.0866128375
|1 YDA to MAD
.د.م0.103488371
|1 YDA to MXN
$0.224411068