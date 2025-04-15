XYO Network Price (XYO)
The live price of XYO Network (XYO) today is 0.01038129 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 144.63M USD. XYO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key XYO Network Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- XYO Network price change within the day is -0.06%
- It has a circulating supply of 13.93B USD
Get real-time price updates of the XYO to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
During today, the price change of XYO Network to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of XYO Network to USD was $ -0.0008183965.
In the past 60 days, the price change of XYO Network to USD was $ -0.0042238074.
In the past 90 days, the price change of XYO Network to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.06%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0008183965
|-7.88%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0042238074
|-40.68%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of XYO Network: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.06%
-0.06%
+30.48%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
XYO is the original DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network). It was built to create a fully trustless oracle for Web3 and Web2 users. The XYO token powers the XYO ecosystem, which includes a network, DePIN system, protocol, SDKs, software suite, and software platform (xyOS), with APIs soon to follow. This decentralized ecosystem incentivizes the aggregation and validation of data, facilitating personal and organizational data sovereignty. The XYO (xyo.network) ecosystem is powered by the groundbreaking XYO token, a utility cryptocurrency that incentivizes data aggregation, validation, and decentralized participation, ensuring users maintain control over and benefit from their data. One way for users to easily earn rewards and participate in the data collection—including by earning the XYO token—is by downloading the XYO-powered COIN app (coinapp.co).
