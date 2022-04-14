Xybertic (XYB) Tokenomics
Bringing AI and Robot to Life – Powered by Blockchain, Driven by the Crowd.
Xybertic is pioneering the convergence of Decentralized Private AI (DePAI) and Autonomous Robotics into one seamless, borderless ecosystem.
We offer DePAI Nodes for private and censorship-resistant AI computation, Autonomous Robotic Agents (ARAs)capable of executing complex missions independently, and an Autonomous Task Marketplace that connects AI, robots, and human demand trustlessly.
By decentralizing both intelligence and physical execution, Xybertic redefines how humanity interacts with automation, data, and work itself. Built on the secure foundation of Ethereum and enhanced by advanced cryptographic privacy layers, Xybertic is not just a platform — it’s the birth of a new civilization where intelligent agents collaborate freely, private AI flourishes, and autonomous robotics transforms real-world industries without centralized gatekeepers.
Understanding the tokenomics of Xybertic (XYB) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of XYB tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many XYB tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
