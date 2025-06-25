Xybertic Price (XYB)
The live price of Xybertic (XYB) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 52.91K USD. XYB to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Xybertic Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Xybertic price change within the day is -19.26%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
Get real-time price updates of the XYB to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate XYB price information.
During today, the price change of Xybertic to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Xybertic to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Xybertic to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Xybertic to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-19.26%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Xybertic: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-7.36%
-19.26%
-70.41%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Bringing AI and Robot to Life – Powered by Blockchain, Driven by the Crowd. Xybertic is pioneering the convergence of Decentralized Private AI (DePAI) and Autonomous Robotics into one seamless, borderless ecosystem. We offer DePAI Nodes for private and censorship-resistant AI computation, Autonomous Robotic Agents (ARAs)capable of executing complex missions independently, and an Autonomous Task Marketplace that connects AI, robots, and human demand trustlessly. By decentralizing both intelligence and physical execution, Xybertic redefines how humanity interacts with automation, data, and work itself. Built on the secure foundation of Ethereum and enhanced by advanced cryptographic privacy layers, Xybertic is not just a platform — it’s the birth of a new civilization where intelligent agents collaborate freely, private AI flourishes, and autonomous robotics transforms real-world industries without centralized gatekeepers.
