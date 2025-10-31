Xwawa (XWAWA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 24H Low $ 0 24H High All Time High $ 0.00137407 Lowest Price $ 0 Price Change (1H) -0.08% Price Change (1D) -24.50% Price Change (7D) -54.12%

Xwawa (XWAWA) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, XWAWA traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. XWAWA's all-time high price is $ 0.00137407, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, XWAWA has changed by -0.08% over the past hour, -24.50% over 24 hours, and -54.12% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Xwawa (XWAWA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 227.24K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 227.24K Circulation Supply 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Xwawa is $ 227.24K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of XWAWA is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 227.24K.