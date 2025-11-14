XVGAVA (XVGAVA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into XVGAVA (XVGAVA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

XVGAVA (XVGAVA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for XVGAVA (XVGAVA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 36.53K $ 36.53K $ 36.53K Total Supply: $ 10.00B $ 10.00B $ 10.00B Circulating Supply: $ 10.00B $ 10.00B $ 10.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 36.53K $ 36.53K $ 36.53K All-Time High: $ 0.00000914 $ 0.00000914 $ 0.00000914 All-Time Low: $ 0.00000317 $ 0.00000317 $ 0.00000317 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about XVGAVA (XVGAVA) price Buy XVGAVA Now!

XVGAVA (XVGAVA) Information XVGAVA is the Avalanche-based XVG-branded token that shares a unified contract address with its counterparts on 10+ other chains. Pegged directly to AVAX, XVGAVA enables fast, low-cost swaps and seamless compatibility within Avalanche's thriving DeFi ecosystem. By eliminating the need for wrapped assets or bridges, it offers a native-like experience and positions XVG at the forefront of multichain usability and innovation. XVGAVA is the Avalanche-based XVG-branded token that shares a unified contract address with its counterparts on 10+ other chains. Pegged directly to AVAX, XVGAVA enables fast, low-cost swaps and seamless compatibility within Avalanche's thriving DeFi ecosystem. By eliminating the need for wrapped assets or bridges, it offers a native-like experience and positions XVG at the forefront of multichain usability and innovation. Official Website: https://XVGTokens.com

XVGAVA (XVGAVA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of XVGAVA (XVGAVA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of XVGAVA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many XVGAVA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand XVGAVA's tokenomics, explore XVGAVA token's live price!

XVGAVA Price Prediction Want to know where XVGAVA might be heading? Our XVGAVA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See XVGAVA token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!