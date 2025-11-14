XVGARB is pegged to the value of the Arbitrum One chain! It thrives by offering lightning-fast transactions and low fees powered by one of the most adopted rollups in Web3. This launch connects Verge holders with a vast DeFi ecosystem and efficient Layer 2 UX that rivals centralized exchanges in speed. This token was one of 6 that was offered in the XVGSuite Pinksale! Please visit our telegram channel if you have further questions!