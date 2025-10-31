XVGARB (XVGARB) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) +0.61% Price Change (1D) +1.67% Price Change (7D) -16.02% Price Change (7D) -16.02%

XVGARB (XVGARB) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, XVGARB traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. XVGARB's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, XVGARB has changed by +0.61% over the past hour, +1.67% over 24 hours, and -16.02% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

XVGARB (XVGARB) Market Information

Market Cap $ 11.89K$ 11.89K $ 11.89K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 11.89K$ 11.89K $ 11.89K Circulation Supply 3.50B 3.50B 3.50B Total Supply 3,500,000,000.0 3,500,000,000.0 3,500,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of XVGARB is $ 11.89K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of XVGARB is 3.50B, with a total supply of 3500000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 11.89K.