XTP (XTP) Information Tap offers one-stop services for all cryptocurrency participants, removing financial boundaries by supporting seamless connections with all banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into XTP, users can trade various cryptocurrencies using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone, anywhere in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. Official Website: https://www.withtap.com/

XTP (XTP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for XTP (XTP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 2.52M $ 2.52M $ 2.52M Total Supply: $ 10.00B $ 10.00B $ 10.00B Circulating Supply: $ 3.78B $ 3.78B $ 3.78B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 6.67M $ 6.67M $ 6.67M All-Time High: $ 0.402555 $ 0.402555 $ 0.402555 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00066682 $ 0.00066682 $ 0.00066682 Learn more about XTP (XTP) price

XTP (XTP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of XTP (XTP) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of XTP tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many XTP tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand XTP's tokenomics, explore XTP token's live price!

