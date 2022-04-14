XSGD (XSGD) Tokenomics Discover key insights into XSGD (XSGD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

XSGD (XSGD) Information XSGD is the world's first Travel Rule compliant stablecoin - backed by the Singapore-Dollar. XSGD is part of the StraitsX stablecoin initiative for SEA by Xfers. Official Website: https://www.straitsx.com/sg/xsgd Buy XSGD Now!

XSGD (XSGD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for XSGD (XSGD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 10.92M $ 10.92M $ 10.92M Total Supply: $ 14.07M $ 14.07M $ 14.07M Circulating Supply: $ 14.07M $ 14.07M $ 14.07M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 10.92M $ 10.92M $ 10.92M All-Time High: $ 1.36 $ 1.36 $ 1.36 All-Time Low: $ 0.620483 $ 0.620483 $ 0.620483 Current Price: $ 0.776431 $ 0.776431 $ 0.776431 Learn more about XSGD (XSGD) price

XSGD (XSGD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of XSGD (XSGD) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of XSGD tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many XSGD tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand XSGD's tokenomics, explore XSGD token's live price!

