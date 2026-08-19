XRP ARMY Price Today

The live XRP ARMY (ARMY) price today is $ 0.00480842, with a 0.04% change over the past 24 hours. The current ARMY to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00480842 per ARMY.

XRP ARMY currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 2,832,992, with a circulating supply of 589.00M ARMY. During the last 24 hours, ARMY traded between $ 0.00475555 (low) and $ 0.00484496 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.190399, while the all-time low was $ 0.00356316.

In short-term performance, ARMY moved -0.49% in the last hour and -5.36% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.55K.

XRP ARMY (ARMY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.83M$ 2.83M $ 2.83M Volume (24H) $ 2.55K$ 2.55K $ 2.55K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.83M$ 2.83M $ 2.83M Circulation Supply 589.00M 589.00M 589.00M Total Supply 589,000,000.0 589,000,000.0 589,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of XRP ARMY is $ 2.83M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.55K. The circulating supply of ARMY is 589.00M, with a total supply of 589000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.83M.