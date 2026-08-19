xRAM Liquid Staking Token Price Today

The live xRAM Liquid Staking Token (HYPERRAM) price today is $ 0.01578438, with a 3.57% change over the past 24 hours. The current HYPERRAM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01578438 per HYPERRAM.

xRAM Liquid Staking Token currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,625,273, with a circulating supply of 102.97M HYPERRAM. During the last 24 hours, HYPERRAM traded between $ 0.01502319 (low) and $ 0.01698867 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.03819125, while the all-time low was $ 0.00866271.

In short-term performance, HYPERRAM moved -- in the last hour and +4.48% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 3.45K.

xRAM Liquid Staking Token (HYPERRAM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.63M$ 1.63M $ 1.63M Volume (24H) $ 3.45K$ 3.45K $ 3.45K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.63M$ 1.63M $ 1.63M Circulation Supply 102.97M 102.97M 102.97M Total Supply 102,967,195.0369364 102,967,195.0369364 102,967,195.0369364

The current Market Cap of xRAM Liquid Staking Token is $ 1.63M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.45K. The circulating supply of HYPERRAM is 102.97M, with a total supply of 102967195.0369364. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.63M.