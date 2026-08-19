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The live xRAM Liquid Staking Token price today is 0.01578438 USD.HYPERRAM market cap is 1,625,273 USD. Track real-time HYPERRAM to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live xRAM Liquid Staking Token price today is 0.01578438 USD.HYPERRAM market cap is 1,625,273 USD. Track real-time HYPERRAM to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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xRAM Liquid Staking Token Logo

xRAM Liquid Staking Token Price (HYPERRAM)

Unlisted

1 HYPERRAM to USD Live Price:

$0.01578442
$0.01578442$0.01578442
-0.02%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
xRAM Liquid Staking Token (HYPERRAM) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 09:25:25 (UTC+8)

xRAM Liquid Staking Token Price Today

The live xRAM Liquid Staking Token (HYPERRAM) price today is $ 0.01578438, with a 3.57% change over the past 24 hours. The current HYPERRAM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01578438 per HYPERRAM.

xRAM Liquid Staking Token currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,625,273, with a circulating supply of 102.97M HYPERRAM. During the last 24 hours, HYPERRAM traded between $ 0.01502319 (low) and $ 0.01698867 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.03819125, while the all-time low was $ 0.00866271.

In short-term performance, HYPERRAM moved -- in the last hour and +4.48% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 3.45K.

xRAM Liquid Staking Token (HYPERRAM) Market Information

$ 1.63M
$ 1.63M$ 1.63M

$ 3.45K
$ 3.45K$ 3.45K

$ 1.63M
$ 1.63M$ 1.63M

102.97M
102.97M 102.97M

102,967,195.0369364
102,967,195.0369364 102,967,195.0369364

The current Market Cap of xRAM Liquid Staking Token is $ 1.63M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.45K. The circulating supply of HYPERRAM is 102.97M, with a total supply of 102967195.0369364. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.63M.

xRAM Liquid Staking Token Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.01502319
$ 0.01502319$ 0.01502319
24H Low
$ 0.01698867
$ 0.01698867$ 0.01698867
24H High

$ 0.01502319
$ 0.01502319$ 0.01502319

$ 0.01698867
$ 0.01698867$ 0.01698867

$ 0.03819125
$ 0.03819125$ 0.03819125

$ 0.00866271
$ 0.00866271$ 0.00866271

--

-3.56%

+4.48%

+4.48%

xRAM Liquid Staking Token (HYPERRAM) Price History USD

During today, the price change of xRAM Liquid Staking Token to USD was $ -0.000584071210988482.
In the past 30 days, the price change of xRAM Liquid Staking Token to USD was $ -0.0030503219.
In the past 60 days, the price change of xRAM Liquid Staking Token to USD was $ -0.0077043116.
In the past 90 days, the price change of xRAM Liquid Staking Token to USD was $ +0.00000048640491246.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.000584071210988482-3.56%
30 Days$ -0.0030503219-19.32%
60 Days$ -0.0077043116-48.80%
90 Days$ +0.00000048640491246+0.00%

Price Prediction for xRAM Liquid Staking Token

xRAM Liquid Staking Token (HYPERRAM) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of HYPERRAM in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
xRAM Liquid Staking Token (HYPERRAM) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of xRAM Liquid Staking Token could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price xRAM Liquid Staking Token will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for HYPERRAM price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking xRAM Liquid Staking Token Price Prediction.

What is xRAM Liquid Staking Token (HYPERRAM)

Ramses is a concentrated liquidity layer and exchange built on HyperEVM, powered by x(3,3)—a more fluid and accessible version of the popular ve(3,3) model.

Ramses is built on HyperEVM, the blockchain for all finance. Ramses upgrades AMMs with dynamic fees, MEV capture, and real‑time cross‑venue arbitrage so capital works harder.

Ramses V3 is based on Uniswap V3, with several enhancements. These improvements include dynamic system and protocol fee mechanisms and x(3,3). Ramses V3 also introduces a new accounting system to track how much active liquidity each concentrated liquidity position provides.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

xRAM Liquid Staking Token (HYPERRAM) Resource

Official Website

Category :

HyperEVM EcosystemLiquid Staking Tokens

About xRAM Liquid Staking Token

What is the current price of xRAM Liquid Staking Token?

xRAM Liquid Staking Token is priced at £0.0116343449559734580000, shifting -3.56% today.

How fast is the HYPERRAM community growing?

There are currently -- holders, and increases in this number often indicate rising adoption, expanding communities, and broader network engagement.

How does demand affect xRAM Liquid Staking Token's price?

Demand is influenced by use cases, market conditions, investor sentiment, and its role in the Liquid Staking Tokens,HyperEVM Ecosystem sector. Higher demand can accelerate price movement during periods of high trading volume.

What is HYPERRAM's trading volume today?

It generated £-- in trading volume, showing active participation and healthy market liquidity.

How does HYPERRAM compare to its historical performance?

Its ATH is £0.0281499923848653750000 and ATL is £0.0063851070738008610000, offering context on past performance cycles.

How many tokens are circulating?

There are 102967195.0369364 tokens in circulation, influencing availability, market cap, and long-term valuation.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About xRAM Liquid Staking Token

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 09:25:25 (UTC+8)

xRAM Liquid Staking Token (HYPERRAM) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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