XPT Price Today

The live XPT (XPT) price today is $ 0.00129223, with a 0.91% change over the past 24 hours. The current XPT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00129223 per XPT.

XPT currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,291,516, with a circulating supply of 999.99M XPT. During the last 24 hours, XPT traded between $ 0.00125526 (low) and $ 0.00130971 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.03226485, while the all-time low was $ 0.00115218.

In short-term performance, XPT moved -0.20% in the last hour and -2.14% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 608.33.

XPT (XPT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.29M$ 1.29M $ 1.29M Volume (24H) $ 608.33$ 608.33 $ 608.33 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.29M$ 1.29M $ 1.29M Circulation Supply 999.99M 999.99M 999.99M Total Supply 999,994,799.936699 999,994,799.936699 999,994,799.936699

The current Market Cap of XPT is $ 1.29M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 608.33. The circulating supply of XPT is 999.99M, with a total supply of 999994799.936699. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.29M.