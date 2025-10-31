Xpanse (HZN) Price Information (USD)

Xpanse (HZN) real-time price is $0.00241705. Over the past 24 hours, HZN traded between a low of $ 0.00240651 and a high of $ 0.00252378, showing active market volatility. HZN's all-time high price is $ 1.62, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00168822.

In terms of short-term performance, HZN has changed by -0.26% over the past hour, -2.26% over 24 hours, and -4.51% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Xpanse (HZN) Market Information

The current Market Cap of Xpanse is $ 456.07K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of HZN is 188.90M, with a total supply of 259073728.177899. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 625.50K.