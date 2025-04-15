xPACK Price (XPACK)
The live price of xPACK (XPACK) today is 0.02511667 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 3.40M USD. XPACK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key xPACK Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- xPACK price change within the day is 0.00%
- It has a circulating supply of 135.36M USD
During today, the price change of xPACK to USD was $ 0.0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of xPACK to USD was $ 0.0000000000.
In the past 60 days, the price change of xPACK to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of xPACK to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0.0
|0.00%
|30 Days
|$ 0.0000000000
|0.00%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of xPACK: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
HashPack is the leading retail wallet on Hedera Hashgraph with a fantastic user experience for defi, NFTs and dApps. The wallet is non-custodial, audited and features free email account creation as well as seed phrase based account creation. HashPack is integrated with every major dApp in the Hedera Hashgraph ecosystem and is deeply involved in the retail and developer communities. The introduction of PACK and xPACK offer the users at HashPack a fresh new way of engage with the Hedera ecosystem while being rewarded for using its services.
|1 XPACK to VND
₫644.01653547
|1 XPACK to AUD
A$0.0394331719
|1 XPACK to GBP
￡0.0188375025
|1 XPACK to EUR
€0.0221026696
|1 XPACK to USD
$0.02511667
|1 XPACK to MYR
RM0.110513348
|1 XPACK to TRY
₺0.9554381268
|1 XPACK to JPY
¥3.5962048106
|1 XPACK to RUB
₽2.0658461075
|1 XPACK to INR
₹2.1585266198
|1 XPACK to IDR
Rp418.6109992222
|1 XPACK to KRW
₩35.778696415
|1 XPACK to PHP
₱1.4329060235
|1 XPACK to EGP
￡E.1.2806990033
|1 XPACK to BRL
R$0.1469325195
|1 XPACK to CAD
C$0.0346610046
|1 XPACK to BDT
৳3.0514242383
|1 XPACK to NGN
₦40.3155205171
|1 XPACK to UAH
₴1.0368161376
|1 XPACK to VES
Bs1.78328357
|1 XPACK to PKR
Rs7.045225935
|1 XPACK to KZT
₸13.0069187262
|1 XPACK to THB
฿0.8421619451
|1 XPACK to TWD
NT$0.8150359415
|1 XPACK to AED
د.إ0.0921781789
|1 XPACK to CHF
Fr0.0203445027
|1 XPACK to HKD
HK$0.1946541925
|1 XPACK to MAD
.د.م0.2325803642
|1 XPACK to MXN
$0.5045939003