XOXNO Staked EGLD (XEGLD) Tokenomics Discover key insights into XOXNO Staked EGLD (XEGLD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

xEGLD is a derivative token of EGLD, created by XOXNO on the MultiversX blockchain. It functions as a liquid staking solution, enabling users to stake any amount of EGLD and participate in the network's proof-of-stake consensus without traditional staking limitations. Users receive xEGLD tokens upon staking, which represent their staked assets. These tokens remain liquid, allowing trading, lending, or use in DeFi strategies like liquidity provision within the MultiversX ecosystem. The project enhances network security while offering flexibility and access to decentralized finance opportunities for users. Official Website: https://xoxno.com/defi

XOXNO Staked EGLD (XEGLD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for XOXNO Staked EGLD (XEGLD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 761.13K Total Supply: $ 50.47K Circulating Supply: $ 50.45K FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 761.29K All-Time High: $ 22.03 All-Time Low: $ 11.84 Current Price: $ 15.09

XOXNO Staked EGLD (XEGLD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of XOXNO Staked EGLD (XEGLD) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of XEGLD tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many XEGLD tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

XEGLD Price Prediction Want to know where XEGLD might be heading? Our XEGLD price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

