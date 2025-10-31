What is XOXNO (XOXNO)

The $XOXNO Token is developed to play a critical role and serve as the key facilitator for transactional processes and engagement mechanisms within the XOXNO ecosystem. The token plays a crucial role in enabling transactions and rewarding participants within the XOXNO ecosystem, which includes a vibrant marketplace for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and prospective collaborations with web2 brands. Its strategic importance lies in both its utility as a digital asset and its capacity to integrate and enhance the diverse aspects of the XOXNO ecosystem. xShard: Sovereign Shards will enable the usage of $XOXNO token as a gas payment token, while for our validators that will run the entire shard $XOXNO is part of the requirements to run the nodes as each validator will have to use the $XOXNO via the liquid staking contract to get $sXOXNO. Validators will have to stake in a pair $sXOXNO with $xEGLD (our liquid staking token for EGLD) in order to join the eligible list of nodes. More details will be described about the process closer to the official launch of the product first by MultiversX foundation and then by us. XOXNO Real Yield Liquid Staking: Users can stake their $XOXNO tokens in exchange for $sXOXNO. The benefit of holding $sXOXNO stems from its capacity to accumulate rewards from the XOXNO Accumulator as holders of $sXOXNO will receive a portion of the tokens accumulated in the pool, thereby providing an attractive incentive for long-term engagement and investment in the XOXNO ecosystem. The $XOXNO Token is developed to play a critical role and serve as the key facilitator for transactional processes and engagement mechanisms within the XOXNO ecosystem. The token plays a crucial role in enabling transactions and rewarding participants within the XOXNO ecosystem, which includes a vibrant marketplace for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and prospective collaborations with web2 brands. Its strategic importance lies in both its utility as a digital asset and its capacity to integrate and enhance the diverse aspects of the XOXNO ecosystem. xShard: Sovereign Shards will enable the usage of $XOXNO token as a gas payment token, while for our validators that will run the entire shard $XOXNO is part of the requirements to run the nodes as each validator will have to use the $XOXNO via the liquid staking contract to get $sXOXNO. Validators will have to stake in a pair $sXOXNO with $xEGLD (our liquid staking token for EGLD) in order to join the eligible list of nodes. More details will be described about the process closer to the official launch of the product first by MultiversX foundation and then by us. XOXNO Real Yield Liquid Staking: Users can stake their $XOXNO tokens in exchange for $sXOXNO. The benefit of holding $sXOXNO stems from its capacity to accumulate rewards from the XOXNO Accumulator as holders of $sXOXNO will receive a portion of the tokens accumulated in the pool, thereby providing an attractive incentive for long-term engagement and investment in the XOXNO ecosystem.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

XOXNO (XOXNO) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

XOXNO Price Prediction (USD)

How much will XOXNO (XOXNO) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your XOXNO (XOXNO) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for XOXNO.

Check the XOXNO price prediction now!

XOXNO to Local Currencies

XOXNO (XOXNO) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of XOXNO (XOXNO) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about XOXNO token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About XOXNO (XOXNO) How much is XOXNO (XOXNO) worth today? The live XOXNO price in USD is 0.01697097 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current XOXNO to USD price? $ 0.01697097 . Check out The current price of XOXNO to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of XOXNO? The market cap for XOXNO is $ 1.12M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of XOXNO? The circulating supply of XOXNO is 66.02M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of XOXNO? XOXNO achieved an ATH price of 0.291313 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of XOXNO? XOXNO saw an ATL price of 0.01521366 USD . What is the trading volume of XOXNO? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for XOXNO is -- USD . Will XOXNO go higher this year? XOXNO might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out XOXNO price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

XOXNO (XOXNO) Important Industry Updates