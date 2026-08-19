XONA AGENT Price Today

The live XONA AGENT (XONA) price today is $ 0, with a 21.99% change over the past 24 hours. The current XONA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per XONA.

XONA AGENT currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 357,384, with a circulating supply of 965.67M XONA. During the last 24 hours, XONA traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00155977, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, XONA moved -0.20% in the last hour and +3.73% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 4.78K.

XONA AGENT (XONA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 357.38K$ 357.38K $ 357.38K Volume (24H) $ 4.78K$ 4.78K $ 4.78K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 369.97K$ 369.97K $ 369.97K Circulation Supply 965.67M 965.67M 965.67M Total Supply 999,666,540.309063 999,666,540.309063 999,666,540.309063

The current Market Cap of XONA AGENT is $ 357.38K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 4.78K. The circulating supply of XONA is 965.67M, with a total supply of 999666540.309063. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 369.97K.