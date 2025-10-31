XOE (XOE) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -2.19% Price Change (1D) -17.60% Price Change (7D) +95.14% Price Change (7D) +95.14%

XOE (XOE) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, XOE traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. XOE's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, XOE has changed by -2.19% over the past hour, -17.60% over 24 hours, and +95.14% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

XOE (XOE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 226.17K$ 226.17K $ 226.17K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 253.09K$ 253.09K $ 253.09K Circulation Supply 893.65M 893.65M 893.65M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of XOE is $ 226.17K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of XOE is 893.65M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 253.09K.