XNET Mobile (XNET) Information

$XNET is a utility token designed to power our decentralized mobile network, aiming to revolutionize the telecom industry by leveraging crowdsourced connectivity. XNET Mobile acts as a neutral host operator, incentivizing participation and rewarding contributors for offloading cellular data from major carriers.

The token is designed to foster a self-sustaining economy, where deployers are incentivized to contribute to the growth and stability of the network. Through these mechanisms, XNET seeks to significantly expand its mobile network, empowering both users and operators within its framework.