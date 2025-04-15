XNET Mobile Price (XNET)
The live price of XNET Mobile (XNET) today is 0.0260074 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.82M USD. XNET to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key XNET Mobile Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- XNET Mobile price change within the day is -5.03%
- It has a circulating supply of 108.06M USD
During today, the price change of XNET Mobile to USD was $ -0.00137918258718944.
In the past 30 days, the price change of XNET Mobile to USD was $ +0.0047513829.
In the past 60 days, the price change of XNET Mobile to USD was $ +0.0028208510.
In the past 90 days, the price change of XNET Mobile to USD was $ -0.02142479766417464.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00137918258718944
|-5.03%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0047513829
|+18.27%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0028208510
|+10.85%
|90 Days
|$ -0.02142479766417464
|-45.16%
Discover the latest price analysis of XNET Mobile: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.74%
-5.03%
+4.46%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$XNET is a utility token designed to power our decentralized mobile network, aiming to revolutionize the telecom industry by leveraging crowdsourced connectivity. XNET Mobile acts as a neutral host operator, incentivizing participation and rewarding contributors for offloading cellular data from major carriers. The token is designed to foster a self-sustaining economy, where deployers are incentivized to contribute to the growth and stability of the network. Through these mechanisms, XNET seeks to significantly expand its mobile network, empowering both users and operators within its framework.
