Xitcoin ($XTC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Xitcoin ($XTC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Xitcoin ($XTC) Information Xitcoin ($XTC) is a decentralized token deployed on the Cronos blockchain, designed to enable secure and efficient digital transactions. With a focus on interoperability and scalability, Xitcoin aims to support a modular Web3 ecosystem. The project combines simplicity with long-term utility, as it prepares to integrate into its own native blockchain while remaining active on Cronos and other compatible networks through wrapped versions. This dual approach ensures adaptability, ecosystem growth, and cross-platform relevance. Official Website: https://xitcoin.org/ Whitepaper: https://xitcoin.org/files/xitcoin-whitepaper-en.pdf Buy $XTC Now!

Xitcoin ($XTC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Xitcoin ($XTC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 85.52K $ 85.52K $ 85.52K Total Supply: $ 5.25B $ 5.25B $ 5.25B Circulating Supply: $ 5.25B $ 5.25B $ 5.25B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 85.52K $ 85.52K $ 85.52K All-Time High: $ 0.00003849 $ 0.00003849 $ 0.00003849 All-Time Low: $ 0.00000976 $ 0.00000976 $ 0.00000976 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Xitcoin ($XTC) price

Xitcoin ($XTC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Xitcoin ($XTC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of $XTC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many $XTC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand $XTC's tokenomics, explore $XTC token's live price!

$XTC Price Prediction Want to know where $XTC might be heading? Our $XTC price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See $XTC token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!