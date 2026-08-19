Xion Price Today

The live Xion (XION) price today is $ 0.101011, with a 0.31% change over the past 24 hours. The current XION to USD conversion rate is $ 0.101011 per XION.

Xion currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 9,361,269, with a circulating supply of 92.68M XION. During the last 24 hours, XION traded between $ 0.095311 (low) and $ 0.106897 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 6.83, while the all-time low was $ 0.04334402.

In short-term performance, XION moved +2.29% in the last hour and +0.28% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 331.47.

Xion (XION) Market Information

Market Cap $ 9.36M$ 9.36M $ 9.36M Volume (24H) $ 331.47$ 331.47 $ 331.47 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 20.20M$ 20.20M $ 20.20M Circulation Supply 92.68M 92.68M 92.68M Total Supply 200,000,000.0 200,000,000.0 200,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Xion is $ 9.36M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 331.47. The circulating supply of XION is 92.68M, with a total supply of 200000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 20.20M.