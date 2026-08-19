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The live Xion price today is 0.101011 USD.XION market cap is 9,361,269 USD. Track real-time XION to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Xion price today is 0.101011 USD.XION market cap is 9,361,269 USD. Track real-time XION to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Xion Price (XION)

Unlisted

1 XION to USD Live Price:

$0.101049
$0.101049$0.101049
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Xion (XION) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 09:23:43 (UTC+8)

Xion Price Today

The live Xion (XION) price today is $ 0.101011, with a 0.31% change over the past 24 hours. The current XION to USD conversion rate is $ 0.101011 per XION.

Xion currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 9,361,269, with a circulating supply of 92.68M XION. During the last 24 hours, XION traded between $ 0.095311 (low) and $ 0.106897 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 6.83, while the all-time low was $ 0.04334402.

In short-term performance, XION moved +2.29% in the last hour and +0.28% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 331.47.

Xion (XION) Market Information

$ 9.36M
$ 9.36M$ 9.36M

$ 331.47
$ 331.47$ 331.47

$ 20.20M
$ 20.20M$ 20.20M

92.68M
92.68M 92.68M

200,000,000.0
200,000,000.0 200,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Xion is $ 9.36M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 331.47. The circulating supply of XION is 92.68M, with a total supply of 200000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 20.20M.

Xion Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.095311
$ 0.095311$ 0.095311
24H Low
$ 0.106897
$ 0.106897$ 0.106897
24H High

$ 0.095311
$ 0.095311$ 0.095311

$ 0.106897
$ 0.106897$ 0.106897

$ 6.83
$ 6.83$ 6.83

$ 0.04334402
$ 0.04334402$ 0.04334402

+2.29%

-0.31%

+0.28%

+0.28%

Xion (XION) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Xion to USD was $ -0.000316819210468292.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Xion to USD was $ -0.0183737695.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Xion to USD was $ -0.0205028491.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Xion to USD was $ +0.00047169490571186.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.000316819210468292-0.31%
30 Days$ -0.0183737695-18.18%
60 Days$ -0.0205028491-20.29%
90 Days$ +0.00047169490571186+0.00%

Price Prediction for Xion

Xion (XION) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of XION in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Xion (XION) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Xion could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Xion will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for XION price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Xion Price Prediction.

What is Xion (XION)

Verona (formerly XION) is the intelligence layer for AI. Today's AI is not intelligent, because it cannot act on verified information about the real world. That data is either locked inside the old re-verification stack that makes the same user prove the same thing for every app, or thrown away after a single use.

Verona's truth engine verifies a fact once at its source using zero-knowledge proofs, turning it into a provable fact that is stored on a decentralized network, owned by the user, and reusable by any agent or service the user authorizes. The data never moves and is never exposed; only the proof is reused.

Verona is a revenue-generating network, and gas is abstracted away, so its value does not come from gas demand. Brands like Uber, Amazon, and Nike and millions of users already use the engine. Every project on the network runs a revenue share, Burnt's enterprise revenue provides a periodic floor, and agents are the continuous engine, with every on-chain action settling in $VERONA underneath a gasless experience. That revenue buys back and burns $VERONA, so as the businesses grow and agents act more, supply contracts.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Xion

What is Xion trading right now?

Current price: £0.07445315041502010000, with a price movement of -0.31% over the last 24 hours.

Is XION attracting institutional attention?

Institutional participation can be inferred from rising trading volume (£--), stable liquidity, and sustained long-term price performance relative to its Smart Contract Platform,Layer 1 (L1),Ethereum Ecosystem,Animoca Brands Portfolio,Base Ecosystem,Osmosis Ecosystem,Multicoin Capital Portfolio,Alameda Research Portfolio,DeFiance Capital Portfolio,Made in USA,Chain Abstraction,Base Native peers.

How liquid is the Xion market?

A liquidity score of --/100 suggests strong market depth, enabling larger orders to execute efficiently across exchanges.

What does circulating supply indicate about XION?

With 92675958.0 tokens, supply dynamics influence long-term valuation, especially during cycles of institutional accumulation or distribution.

How does Xion compare to its historical peaks?

Its ATH of £5.0342538667530000 and ATL of £0.0319479941853029820000 provide reference points for institutional risk assessments.

How actively is Xion being traded today?

It recorded £-- in daily volume, a crucial metric for institutions evaluating entry strategies.

How does -- affect institutional interest?

The stability, scalability, and developer ecosystem of -- can significantly influence how large investors evaluate Xion's long-term viability.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Xion

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 09:23:43 (UTC+8)

Xion (XION) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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