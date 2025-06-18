Xidar Price (IDA)
The live price of Xidar (IDA) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0,00 USD. IDA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Xidar Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Xidar price change within the day is -%1,80
- It has a circulating supply of 0,00 USD
During today, the price change of Xidar to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Xidar to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Xidar to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Xidar to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-%1,80
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-%33,79
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-%55,17
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
The IDA token represent a vital utility asset within the XIDAR ecosystem and play a pivotal role in all our products and services. In particular, IDA tokens will empower users with decision-making capabilities in our upcoming investment DAO and provide access to premium features within the XIDAR wallet. Additionally, we plan to announce further benefits related to our upcoming no-code dApp creator. Further details regarding the various utilities and potential governance systems are currently under review and will be revealed at the appropriate time.
Understanding the tokenomics of Xidar (IDA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about IDA token's extensive tokenomics now!
