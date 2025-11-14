Xian is a general-purpose Layer-1 blockchain whose virtual machine runs unmodified Python 3 instead of a domain-specific smart-contract language. Developers deploy contracts with standard Python tooling and libraries, cutting onboarding time from weeks to hours. The native token, $XIAN, secures the network through delegated proof-of-stake, pays execution gas, and participates in a built-in economic loop: 1 % of every contract execution is automatically burned while 68 % of dApp fees are distributed to the contract’s developer, incentivising rapid ecosystem growth and creating continuous deflationary pressure on the circulating supply. Open-source code, a Chrome wallet, a one-click bridge, and SDKs for Python and TypeScript are already live, allowing builders to launch games and DeFi protocols without learning a new language.