xHYPE Price Today

The live xHYPE (XHYPE) price today is $ 1,044, with a 0,00% change over the past 24 hours. The current XHYPE to USD conversion rate is $ 1,044 per XHYPE.

xHYPE currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 5.739.518, with a circulating supply of 5,50M XHYPE. During the last 24 hours, XHYPE traded between $ 1,044 (low) and $ 1,044 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1,07, while the all-time low was $ 0,975929.

In short-term performance, XHYPE moved -%0,00 in the last hour and +%0,24 over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 148,82.

xHYPE (XHYPE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 5,74M$ 5,74M $ 5,74M Volume (24H) $ 148,82$ 148,82 $ 148,82 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 5,74M$ 5,74M $ 5,74M Circulation Supply 5,50M 5,50M 5,50M Total Supply 5.497.179,14373853 5.497.179,14373853 5.497.179,14373853

The current Market Cap of xHYPE is $ 5,74M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 148,82. The circulating supply of XHYPE is 5,50M, with a total supply of 5497179.14373853. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5,74M.