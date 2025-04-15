Xgrow Price (XGR)
The live price of Xgrow (XGR) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 111.34K USD. XGR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Xgrow Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Xgrow price change within the day is -9.33%
- It has a circulating supply of 754.89M USD
During today, the price change of Xgrow to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Xgrow to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Xgrow to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Xgrow to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-9.33%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Xgrow: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.69%
-9.33%
+12.96%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Xgrow is a modular, AI-powered system designed to automate plant cultivation and manage environmental conditions. The project focuses on applications in horticulture, biological laboratories, terrariums, and the biotech industry. Xgrow enables users to create their own intelligent systems for climate and nutrient management without requiring programming knowledge. Thanks to integration with IoT and machine learning algorithms, the system is capable of making autonomous decisions, significantly reducing the need for human intervention
