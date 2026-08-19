XGR Price Today

The live XGR (XGR) price today is $ 0, with a 0.58% change over the past 24 hours. The current XGR to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per XGR.

XGR currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 11,745.93, with a circulating supply of 90.50M XGR. During the last 24 hours, XGR traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, XGR moved -0.36% in the last hour and -0.26% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 902.79.

XGR (XGR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 11.75K$ 11.75K $ 11.75K Volume (24H) $ 902.79$ 902.79 $ 902.79 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 859.97K$ 859.97K $ 859.97K Circulation Supply 90.50M 90.50M 90.50M Total Supply 6,626,062,326.355633 6,626,062,326.355633 6,626,062,326.355633

The current Market Cap of XGR is $ 11.75K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 902.79. The circulating supply of XGR is 90.50M, with a total supply of 6626062326.355633. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 859.97K.